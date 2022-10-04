Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.

Polls in Brazil’s high-stakes presidential race between a far-right, Trump-like authoritarian candidate and a liberal predicted the lefty in the race had a clear shot at victory. But on Election Day, sitting President Jair Bolsonaro forced a runoff. What can America learn from this race ahead of the midterms? Brown University professor of Brazilian history and culture, James N. Green, joins Mehdi from São Paulo to discuss.Oct. 4, 2022