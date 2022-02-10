Why are we declaring victory over Covid?

More blue states are easing mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions, despite death rates and new case numbers that remain high. Mehdi talks to Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding and Dr. Peter Hotez about whether the desire for a return to normal is flying in the face of reality.Feb. 10, 2022
