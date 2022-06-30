Where's the DOJ After Bombshell 1/6 Testimony?

Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive 1/6 testimony revealed damning evidence against Donald Trump. But it’s only a smoking gun if we make it one — otherwise, it’s just another crime that the ex-president gets away with, and another blow to our already fragile democratic system. Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon, MSNBC political analyst Michelle Goldberg and veteran GOP strategist Rina Shah join Mehdi to discuss.June 30, 2022