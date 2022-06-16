Where's Biden's Moral Authority On Saudi Arabia?

Candidate Joe Biden earned major points for calling out Saudi Arabia on a national stage for its laundry list of abuses, both at home and abroad. But America’s actions speak louder than words, Mehdi says, and President Joe Biden’s approach to Saudi Arabia since taking office gives off anything but outrage — especially now that he’s planning to visit the kingdom next month and meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman despite his role in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Peter Beinart and Abdullah Alaoudh join Mehdi to discuss.June 16, 2022