What to Expect from the Historic 1/6 Hearings

Nearly 100 subpoenas and more than 1,000 interviews later, the January 6 committee is preparing to present its findings to the public in prime time. What is the panel hoping to get out of these historic hearings, and what are the odds it can turn a dramatic TV event into definitive political change? Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell and Politico correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan join Mehdi to discuss.June 9, 2022