  • Why our entire democracy could hinge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

  • How Centrist Democrats contributed to SVB bank collapse

    What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg 

    20 years on, should George W. Bush be on trial for Iraq?

  • Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

  • Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration

  • The Truth about the Lab Leak theory 

  • Republicans pretend right-wing terrorism doesn't exist

  • What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

  • One Year Later: How and When Will the War in Ukraine End?

  • Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

  • Should Democrats Treat “Socialist” Like A Dirty Word?

  • Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis

  • Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?

  • It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

  • A top doctor wrote he 'hope[d] to die at 75.' Has his perspective changed with 10 years to go?

  • Why we should be afraid of a Jim Jordan-led Judiciary subcommittee

  • McCarthy’s quest to oust Ilhan Omar from committee isn't about her 'antisemitism'

  • Mike Pompeo's dismissal of Jamal Khashoggi is nothing short of despicable

The Mehdi Hasan Show

What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg 

Republicans keep saying that Democratic donor George Soros is somehow responsible for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s push to prosecute Donald Trump. But Soros has never donated to Bragg, or even talked to him. So what is all this talk of Soros really about? Why in the world might Trump allies be mentioning this Jewish billionaire holocaust survivor? Mehdi has a guess.March 24, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

