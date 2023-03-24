What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg 

Why our entire democracy could hinge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race19:52
How Centrist Democrats contributed to SVB bank collapse18:30
- Now Playing
What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg04:08
- UP NEXT
20 years on, should George W. Bush be on trial for Iraq?28:21
Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later07:46
WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion08:55
Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration07:26
The Truth about the Lab Leak theory25:09
Republicans pretend right-wing terrorism doesn't exist14:37
What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us20:03
One Year Later: How and When Will the War in Ukraine End?11:56
Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops24:05
Should Democrats Treat “Socialist” Like A Dirty Word?09:56
Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis17:59
Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?15:42
It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP31:43
A top doctor wrote he 'hope[d] to die at 75.' Has his perspective changed with 10 years to go?12:17
Why we should be afraid of a Jim Jordan-led Judiciary subcommittee17:52
McCarthy’s quest to oust Ilhan Omar from committee isn't about her 'antisemitism'11:27
Mike Pompeo's dismissal of Jamal Khashoggi is nothing short of despicable19:03
Why our entire democracy could hinge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race19:52
How Centrist Democrats contributed to SVB bank collapse18:30
- Now Playing
What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg04:08
- UP NEXT
20 years on, should George W. Bush be on trial for Iraq?28:21
Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later07:46
WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion08:55
Play All