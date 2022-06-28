What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi

Mississippi, in many ways, is at the center of today’s anti-abortion movement. Not only did the case that overturned Roe v. Wade center around a Mississippi law, but the state is one of 13 with so-called “trigger laws” that took effect after the SCOTUS ruling. Women’s rights advocates like Michelle Colón are helping women get legal access to reproductive care in Mississippi while they still can, and she joins Mehdi to talk about her work and what it looks like going forward.June 28, 2022