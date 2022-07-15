What 'Ms. Marvel' Means for Muslim Representation

A new Marvel TV series follows a Pakistani-American teenager who finds out she has super powers. It portrays being Muslim in an accurate and relatable way — something that long hasn’t been the case, Mehdi says. The show is the brainchild of Sana Amanat, a Pakistani-American from New Jersey who joined Marvel in 2009, and it makes clear how diversity and representation is essential in storytelling. Sana joins Mehdi to talk about Ms. Marvel and her experience creating the character of Kamala Khan.July 15, 2022