What Happened to the Assault Weapons Ban?

Yes, the U.S. once had an assault weapons ban. (It expired.) Now, in the wake of the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, some Democrats are pushing to revisit the federal ban. But Republicans are rehashing their favorite argument: that more laws simply can’t prevent this kind of carnage. Mehdi says the evidence is compelling that it reduces the number of people killed. Rep. Ro Khanna, a House Democrat aiming to bring back the assault weapons ban, joins Mehdi to discuss.May 27, 2022