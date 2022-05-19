What Election-Denier's Win Could Mean in Key Swing State

Far-right, election-denying State Sen. Doug Mastriano won the GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor. If that wasn’t bad enough, Mehdi says, if Mastriano wins in November, a Democratic presidential candidate’s win in PA almost surely won’t be certified in 2024 — putting Trump one step closer to stealing the election. The 19th* editor at large Errin Haines and Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch join Mehdi to discuss.May 19, 2022