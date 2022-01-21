What does the future hold for the Biden agenda?

One year into the Biden administration, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Mehdi to look ahead to the rest of Biden’s time in office and what it might bring.Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program