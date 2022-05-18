What Dems Can Learn from Rep. Cori Bush

As the midterms approach, you’d think Democrats would do a full-court press against GOP extremism on race, abortion or Ukraine aid, yet leaders in the White House and in Congress won’t condemn Republicans by name. Mehdi says the party could learn a thing or two from a member who *does* know how to call out her colleagues from across the aisle: Rep. Cori Bush. She joins Mehdi to discuss America in 2022.May 18, 2022