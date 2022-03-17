What comes after Putin?

Vladimir Putin has been at the helm of Russia for more than two decades, but could the invasion of Ukraine - this overreach - be his downfall? Tom Nichols, a veteran professor of the Naval War College specializing in Russian studies, joins Katie Phang to discuss.March 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’