West rediscovers compassion for refugees

As the U.S. receives refugees from Ukraine, many are noticing a major difference in reactions from the West toward these asylum-seekers compared to those from Syria or other countries. Peabody Award-winning writer and comedian Aasif Mandvi joins Mehdi to weigh in.April 7, 2022
