Was Merrick Garland the Right Pick to Lead DOJ?

The evidence laid out by the January 6th committee is undeniable, so much so that even staunchly conservative lawyers can admit Trump could be charged with a crime. But so far, Attorney General Merrick Garland gives no sign that he’s reached the same conclusion. Was Garland the right pick to lead the Justice Department? Doug Jones — who was on Biden’s shortlist for the AG role — joins Mehdi to discuss.July 1, 2022