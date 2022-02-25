Was diplomacy ever a viable option to deter Russia?
10:06
Diplomacy has always been the first response to the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Following Putin’s invasion, Mehdi Hasan reflects on whether that option was ever actually possible, with Tom Nichols of The Atlantic and Dr. Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.Feb. 25, 2022
