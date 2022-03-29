War crimes & misdemeanors

President Biden has been vocal about calling Putin a war criminal for civilian deaths in Ukraine, and says he will be held accountable, but how will the U.S. lead by example when it doesn’t prosecute alleged war crimes itself? Former ICC Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 29, 2022
