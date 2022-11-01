Want to Keep Your Blue Check on Twitter? It Could Soon Cost You.

There’s been an onslaught of Twitter news in recent days under new owner Elon Musk. But part of his business proposal for the platform — a $20/month fee for users to stay verified — is raising a lot of eyebrows. NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins joins Mehdi to discuss Musk’s controversial business plans for the social media site.Nov. 1, 2022