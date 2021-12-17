U.S. still needs better Covid testing

With Covid cases ticking up at a rapid pace (and much of the country traveling and getting together for Christmas next week), Dr. Nahid Bhadelia and Michael Mina explain how urgent it is for the country to have better testing access and protocols.Dec. 17, 2021
