U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions

President Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after calling Putin’s actions in Ukraine "the beginning of a Russian invasion." Mehdi is joined by Stephen Wertheim, Dr. Liana Fix and Masha Gessen to discuss.Feb. 23, 2022
