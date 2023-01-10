Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

Only two days after the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil experienced its own insurrection. How much of a role did America’s far-right play in the attack? Brazilian investigative journalist Natalia Viana and national security and political analyst David Rothkopf join Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 10, 2023