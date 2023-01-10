Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

- Now Playing
Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/615:11
- UP NEXT
Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?12:13
Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In10:27
A New Documentary Gives A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into 1/610:55
Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?13:21
GOP Disarray on Display over House Speaker Vote14:56
Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report20:38
Israel's New Far-Right Government Makes America's GOP Look Mild11:18
Accountability May (Finally) Be Closing in on Donald Trump11:57
The GOP’s Newest Culture War Target: American Girl Dolls09:07
Dems Use 1/6 Panel-Style Storytelling to Highlight America's Wealth Gap10:41
How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World15:16
Democracy May Have Won in Midterms, But the Fight Isn't Over08:55
Women Were on the Front Lines of 2022’s Battle for Democracy09:46
When it Comes to Unions, Which Side are the Dems Really On?14:45
Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War15:39
Will Donald Trump ever face accountability?10:22
Should South Carolina Replace Iowa as First Primary State?12:48
- Now Playing
Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/615:11
- UP NEXT
Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?12:13
Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In10:27
A New Documentary Gives A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into 1/610:55
Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?13:21
GOP Disarray on Display over House Speaker Vote14:56
Play All