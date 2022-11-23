IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022

