Twitter Chaos Highlight U.S. Insulin Crisis

Elon Musk’s new Twitter verification system has created chaos on the platform, including a parody account that posed as pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and tweeted that insulin was now free. The scandal raises an important question: Why isn’t life-sustaining insulin free — or, at least, cheaper than it is now? Dr. Adam Gaffney and former healthcare executive turned whistleblower Wendell Potter join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022