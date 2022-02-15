Trump suggests violence against ex-Clinton campaign adviser
13:31
President Trump accused Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign of spying on him, and said in a statement, “in a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”Feb. 15, 2022
