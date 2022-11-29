Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

Donald Trump and his inner circle are doing damage control as more details emerge of a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with outspoken white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye of ‘Defcon 3 on Jewish people’ infamy. Fellow Republicans, meanwhile, are staying silent. Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh and MSNBC contributor Peter Beinart join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 29, 2022