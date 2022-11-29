IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

  Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

  More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

  Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

  The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

  The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

  The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

  Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

  GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

  Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

  Has the Media Learned from Its Mistakes Covering Trump?

  Why Elon Musk's Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

  Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite

  Twitter Chaos Highlight U.S. Insulin Crisis

  GOP Midterm Losses Don't Bode Well for Trump in 2024

  How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

  The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

  The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

  The 'Red Wave' That Wasn't

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

Donald Trump and his inner circle are doing damage control as more details emerge of a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago with outspoken white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye of ‘Defcon 3 on Jewish people’ infamy. Fellow Republicans, meanwhile, are staying silent. Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh and MSNBC contributor Peter Beinart join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 29, 2022

