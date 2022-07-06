Trump's 2020 Coup Attempt Could Get Legal Backing

The Supreme Court said it’ll take up a case that could give state legislatures basically unchecked power when it comes to federal elections. We’ve seen that shoddy claim before — it was part of the groundwork for Trump legal adviser John Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. But now, that coup may have found its legal theory with the right-wing court. Leah Litman and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss.July 6, 2022