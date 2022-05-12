This State Lawmaker May Be ‘The Squad's’ Next Member

Pennsylvania State Rep. Summer Lee is running for the U.S. House, and if the progressive Democrat wins, she will not only be the state’s first Black woman in Congress, she may also be the Squad’s next member. But her primary challenger is getting high-powered help, with 7-figure ads bankrolled by the pro-Israel Lobby. The question is, why would AIPAC view a lone progressive woman of color as a bigger threat to its interests than 37 Republicans who sided against U.S. democracy? Summer Lee herself joins Mehdi to discuss.May 12, 2022