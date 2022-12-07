IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House

    13:00
  • Now Playing

    This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

  • Inside China’s Draconian 'Zero-Covid' Policy

    13:40

  • The Hypocrisy of the GOP’s Obsession with ‘Groomers’

    04:07

  • Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    16:37

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

    10:18

  • More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

    14:21

  • Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

    08:47

  • The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

    17:51

  • The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

    12:30

The Mehdi Hasan Show

This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

08:43

A case coming before the Supreme Court this week, Moore v. Harper, could be the single most important case on U.S. democracy in the nation’s history — and the fate of democracy itself could lie in the hands of one Amy Coney Barrett.Dec. 7, 2022

  • What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House

    13:00
  • Now Playing

    This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All