The violent conspiracy theory that's driving the GOP
16:22
Share this -
copied
Thirty years ago, the "Great Replacement" theory was a repellent fever dream. Today, it’s responsible for violence, ethnic cleansing, and mass shootings — and it's a main driver of GOP campaigns. Peter Beinart, Nicole Hemmer and Tara Setmeyer join Mehdi to discuss.April 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden to announce tighter gun control measures
00:23
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm