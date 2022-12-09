IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Trump Org Was Finally Held Accountable. What About Trump?

The Mehdi Hasan Show

The Trump Org Was Finally Held Accountable. What About Trump?

For 50 years, Donald Trump has been the subject of legal scrutiny. But despite all the lawsuits and all the investigations, Trump himself has never been indicted for a crime — and Mehdi can’t help worrying that despite developments in the DOJ classified documents probe, or the Jan. 6 investigations, that “Teflon Don” will slip through the cracks once again. MSNBC contributors Jill Wine-Banks and Joyce Vance join him to discuss.Dec. 9, 2022

