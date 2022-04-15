The state of Texas vs. Melissa Lucio

Texas is set to carry out what many see as a huge miscarriage of justice: Melissa Lucio is set to be executed for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in 2007. But thousands — including dozens of lawmakers and Kim Kardashian — are fighting for Lucio’s life, and attorneys think new evidence may exonerate her. Cornell Law School professor Sandra Babcock, Lucio’s son John and Sabrina Van Tassel, director of a documentary about the case, join Mehdi to discuss.April 15, 2022