    The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

The Mehdi Hasan Show

The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

After a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Mehdi says it’s time to talk about the increase in anti-gay and anti-trans hate speech. Anti-LGBTQ bills are being filed across the country by a political party that consistently pushes that rhetoric and violence with impunity — and anti-LGBTQ violence isn’t rising in a vacuum. Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf, who is also a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 22, 2022

