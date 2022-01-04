The rolling insurrection keeps rolling

It’s been one year since then-president Donald Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asked him to find enough votes to help him claim victory. Mehdi looks back on the conversation, and shares the latest developments in the January 6th investigation.Jan. 4, 2022
