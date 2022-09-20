The Proud Boys' National Security Threat Began Long Before 1/6

It’s only been since the insurrection that Americans have fully recognized the true nature of the Proud Boys and the threat they pose, but one journalist — HuffPost’s Andy Campbell — saw their extremism and violence before most others. He’s been following the group since 2016, and he joins Mehdi to discuss his new book, “We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism.”Sept. 20, 2022