The New Era of Covid Comes With Toxic Work Culture

Gone are the days where COVID was an illness that prompted people to take some time off of work. Now the example set by people all the way up to President BIden is “Power through this virus!” The only problem, Mehdi says, is that message just isn’t realistic for most Americans. Dr. Kavita Patel and Dr. Rob Davidson join the show to discuss the toxic work culture being reinforced by the country’s top leaders.July 26, 2022