The Mehdi Hasan Show

The Legal Theory At the Center of High-Stakes SCOTUS Case

16:03

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday on Moore v. Harper, a case on voting rights. At the center of the argument: the ridiculous and once-fringe independent state legislature theory, and unchecked power during elections. So what was said and why does it matter? Law professor Melissa Murray joins Mehdi to help parse through it all.Dec. 8, 2022

