The impact of imposing a ‘no fly zone’ in Ukraine

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues, there is a growing push for the United States to impose a no-fly zone over Russia. Congressman Ro Khanna joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the implications such a move could have.March 3, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program