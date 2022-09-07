The History Behind the “Free Market”

How much of a role has government played in the so-called “free market?” That’s the subject of a new book by author Jacob Soll that tells the story of where the idea came from — and how its meaning has been corrupted over the years. Soll joins Mehdi to discuss where the U.S. economy stands today, how we got here and how a look back at history can help us find our way out.Sept. 7, 2022