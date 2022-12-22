IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Accountability May (Finally) Be Closing in on Donald Trump

    11:57
  • Now Playing

    The GOP’s Newest Culture War Target: American Girl Dolls

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Dems Use 1/6 Panel-Style Storytelling to Highlight America's Wealth Gap

    10:34

  • How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World

    15:16

  • Democracy May Have Won in Midterms, But the Fight Isn't Over

    08:55

  • Women Were on the Front Lines of 2022’s Battle for Democracy

    09:46

  • When it Comes to Unions, Which Side are the Dems Really On?

    14:45

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War

    15:39

  • Will Donald Trump ever face accountability?

    10:14

  • Should South Carolina Replace Iowa as First Primary State?

    12:48

  • Republicans’ Odd Response to Antisemitism Accusations

    13:05

  • The Trump Org Was Finally Held Accountable. What About Trump?

    10:49

  • How Dark Money Handed Conservatives a SCOTUS Majority

    16:15

  • The Legal Theory At the Center of High-Stakes SCOTUS Case

    16:03

  • What Border Policy Could Look Like with a GOP-Controlled House

    13:00

  • This is the Supreme Court Case that Could Upend U.S. Democracy

    08:43

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59

  •  Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

The Mehdi Hasan Show

The GOP’s Newest Culture War Target: American Girl Dolls

09:07

Conservatives may not be rushing to buy their kids American Girl dolls this Christmas, with Republicans making the company their latest target in the war on “woke.” But what’s the fake controversy really about? NYU historian Tom Sugrue joins the show to discuss.Dec. 22, 2022

  • Accountability May (Finally) Be Closing in on Donald Trump

    11:57
  • Now Playing

    The GOP’s Newest Culture War Target: American Girl Dolls

    09:07
  • UP NEXT

    Dems Use 1/6 Panel-Style Storytelling to Highlight America's Wealth Gap

    10:34

  • How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World

    15:16

  • Democracy May Have Won in Midterms, But the Fight Isn't Over

    08:55

  • Women Were on the Front Lines of 2022’s Battle for Democracy

    09:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All