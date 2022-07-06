The GOP's Indifference to Gun Violence in America

A July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, is only the latest of more than 300 mass shootings in America in 2022. And the problem isn’t going away — the Republican filibuster and conservative Supreme Court are blocking any real national reforms, leaving Democratic governors and their GOP counterparts taking opposite approaches on gun laws. Igor Volsky and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss Monday’s shooting and the right’s indifference to these tragedies.July 6, 2022