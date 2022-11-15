IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Katie Hobbs elected as Arizona governor, NBC News projects, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake

  • How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28
  • Now Playing

    The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

  • What Would a Majority-GOP House Look Like?

    10:21

  • How Much Should We Trust Midterms Polling?

    08:58

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

  • This Might Be the Closest Senate Race in the Midterms

    16:30

  • Ex-Trump Envoy Talks Trying to Manage Trump

    12:38

  • What Exactly Is a "Moderate" Republican in 2022?

    06:14

  • This Ultra-Extremist Politician Makes Far-Right U.S. Lawmakers Look Mild

    15:36

  • Senator Goes After Big Oil’s Massive Profits with ‘Windfall Tax’

    15:53

  • Are Dems Being Complacent About Close Race In TX Border District?

    05:18

  • What the White House Is Thinking One Week Before the Midterms

    15:12

  • Jemele Hill on Her Life-Changing Donald Trump Tweet

    12:52

  • A Century-Long Blue Indiana District Is Now a Toss-Up in the Midterms

    05:07

  • Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

    20:41

  • Want to Keep Your Blue Check on Twitter? It Could Soon Cost You.

    11:28

The Mehdi Hasan Show

The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

09:23

British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who was jailed for forwarding a Facebook post he didn’t even write, is still alive after going on a nine-month-long hunger strike. The Biden administration says it’s doing everything it can to secure his release after the President met with Egypt’s autocratic leader last week. Alaa Abd el-Fattah’s sister, human rights activist Mona Seif, joins Mehdi to discuss Alaa’s condition and what’s next in the fight to set him free.Nov. 15, 2022

  • How the GOP May Have Won the House Before Any Votes Were Cast

    19:28
  • Now Playing

    The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    The 'Zombie Republicans' Whose Political Careers Were Revived

    05:39

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

    10:01

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

    09:56

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

    09:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All