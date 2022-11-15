The Fight to Save Alaa Abd el-Fattah

British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who was jailed for forwarding a Facebook post he didn’t even write, is still alive after going on a nine-month-long hunger strike. The Biden administration says it’s doing everything it can to secure his release after the President met with Egypt’s autocratic leader last week. Alaa Abd el-Fattah’s sister, human rights activist Mona Seif, joins Mehdi to discuss Alaa’s condition and what’s next in the fight to set him free.Nov. 15, 2022