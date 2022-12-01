The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

There may not have been a GOP ‘red wave’, but hundreds of far-right candidates have won seats on school boards. Who's to thank for that? In part, the "Moms for Liberty," a group that acts under the guise of “protecting our children”, but is painting targets on the backs of fellow Americans in the process. NBC News reporter Tyler Kingkade and Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, who beat the Moms for Liberty founder to win her seat, join Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 1, 2022