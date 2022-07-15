The Economy's Improving. Why Doesn't it Feel Like It?

The gas prices that helped drive inflation to a 40-year high have been trending down for weeks, and that’s something to mark, if not celebrate, Mehdi says, even if Fox has somehow found a way to make that a bad thing — and to blame Democrats and the Biden administration. Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan joins Mehdi to talk about how the economy is slowly getting better, and how the media can ensure Americans are getting the message.July 15, 2022