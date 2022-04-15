The “defund” myth surrounding crime in America

This week’s tragic Brooklyn subway shooting will only add fuel to the fire about Democrats being “soft on crime.” But the GOP’s narrative that “defund the police” efforts have caused a spike in crime flies in the face of the evidence — and it’s time for a reality check. Joining Mehdi to discuss are activist, author and “Pod Save the People” host DeRay Mckesson and Fordham University law professor and author John Pfaff.April 15, 2022