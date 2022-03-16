The danger journalists face in Ukraine

A Fox News cameraman and a producer were killed in the same attack that injured one of the network’s correspondents. As Russia ramps up its attacks on civilians, Mehdi speaks with Summer Lopez of PEN America Free Expression about the dangers journalists face on the ground.March 16, 2022
