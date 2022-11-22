The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

The Supreme Court has been dominated by conservatives for decades with zero accountability. And between a justice accused of leaking a ruling to donors in a NYT investigation, and a justice whose wife backed efforts to overturn an election, the U.S.’s highest court has lost all legitimacy, Mehdi says. Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon and Indivisible’s director of democracy policy, Meagan Hatcher-Mays, join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 22, 2022