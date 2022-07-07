The Common Signs of Mass Shooters

It shouldn’t shock you that the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb was a young white man, Mehdi says. That description falls right in line with a recent pattern seen in cities across the U.S. Dr. Jillian Peterson, the researcher who’s work reveals those commonalities, joins Mehdi to discuss how we can identify and treat likely mass shooters before it’s too late.July 7, 2022