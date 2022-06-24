The Cognitive Dissonance Infiltrating the GOP

In his testimony to the Jan. 6 Committee, Arizona’s Republican House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, spoke about why he couldn’t go along with Trump’s pressure campaign. Yet he also said this week that if Trump ran against Biden in 2024, he’d vote for Trump again. What does it say about our country that a party can employ such cognitive dissonance, fully recognizing Trump’s threat to democracy and still being open to supporting him? Juanita Tolliver and Joe Walsh join the show to weigh in.June 24, 2022