Tension builds in Ukraine over Russia

The White House considers sending thousands of troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe, as pressure builds to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why is this happening, and what should America’s role be? Katrina vanden Heuvel joins the show to discuss.Jan. 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program