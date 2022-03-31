Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves02:51
Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 601:13
'Corrupt and dysfunctional': Mehdi presses senator on why Manchin chairs energy committee01:48
Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination00:50
Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP03:00
‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says09:57
Is green energy the answer to Russian oil dependence?11:38
MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate08:04
Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures09:14
Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May02:45
McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'01:34
Biden calls on Congress to pass additional Covid relief funding01:23
Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter02:34
Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations07:40
Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations01:30
Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call02:33
Collins: Judge Jackson has 'qualifications' needed for the Supreme Court02:18
Sen. Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson01:46
Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote07:37
Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing04:17
Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 601:13
Comparing and contrasting Sen. Ted Cruz's position on upholding democracy in recent days with his statements on and around January 6, 2021 and the 2020 presidential election.March 31, 2022
