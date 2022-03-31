IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13
    'Corrupt and dysfunctional': Mehdi presses senator on why Manchin chairs energy committee

    01:48

  • Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

    00:50

  • Rep. Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘orgies’ remark finally too much for GOP

    03:00

  • ‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says

    09:57

  • Is green energy the answer to Russian oil dependence?

    11:38

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures

    09:14

  • Biden administration to lift Title 42 in May

    02:45

  • McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'

    01:34

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass additional Covid relief funding

    01:23

  • Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter

    02:34

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations

    07:40

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Collins: Judge Jackson has 'qualifications' needed for the Supreme Court

    02:18

  • Sen. Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:46

  • Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

    07:37

  • Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing

    04:17

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

01:13

Comparing and contrasting Sen. Ted Cruz's position on upholding democracy in recent days with his statements on and around January 6, 2021 and the 2020 presidential election.March 31, 2022

